Exxon yet to inspect Afghanistan's biggest oil project -minister
September 30, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Exxon yet to inspect Afghanistan's biggest oil project -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s biggest non-state oil company, has not yet accepted an offer to look over a new Afghan oil concession in the country’s north, possibly indicating a fading appetite to invest in the conflict-wracked country.

As Afghanistan’s government finalises new laws designed to attract more foreign mining investment, Mining Minister Wahidullah Shahrani told Reuters that Exxon had not turned up for a site tour which closes on Sunday, despite being shortlisted with eight other firms for the Afghan Tajik tender near Mazar-e-Sharif.

“Hopefully at some point they (Exxon) will visit the area. But that visit is not mandatory,” Shahrani said in an interview late on Saturday in his Kabul office.

A spokeswoman for U.S.-based Exxon said she could not immediately comment.

