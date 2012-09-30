Exxon yet to inspect Afghanistan's biggest oil project -minister

KABUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s biggest non-state oil company, has not yet accepted an offer to look over a new Afghan oil concession in the country’s north, possibly indicating a fading appetite to invest in the conflict-wracked country.

As Afghanistan’s government finalises new laws designed to attract more foreign mining investment, Mining Minister Wahidullah Shahrani told Reuters that Exxon had not turned up for a site tour which closes on Sunday, despite being shortlisted with eight other firms for the Afghan Tajik tender near Mazar-e-Sharif.

“Hopefully at some point they (Exxon) will visit the area. But that visit is not mandatory,” Shahrani said in an interview late on Saturday in his Kabul office.

A spokeswoman for U.S.-based Exxon said she could not immediately comment.