Three foreign firms bid for Afghan oil concession - ministry official
November 12, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Three foreign firms bid for Afghan oil concession - ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Three international firms have bid for a six-block oil concession known as Afghan-Tajik in the north of Afghanistan, a mines ministry official said on Monday.

The bidders are Irish-listed Dragon Oil Plc, Kuwait Energy, and Turkey’s state-owned TPAO, the official told Reuters.

Overall, the Afghan Tajik basin holds an estimated 946 million barrels of oil, according to the United States Geological Survey, a natural resource whose exploitation the government hopes will lessen its dependence on foreign aid. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

