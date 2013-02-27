FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer bests Beechcraft for Afghan plane order
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

Embraer bests Beechcraft for Afghan plane order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer bested U.S.-based Beechcraft in a high-stakes U.S. Air Force recompetition for 20 light air support planes to be provided to the Afghan military for training and counterinsurgency.

Embraer and its U.S.-based partner, Sierra Nevada, were awarded a $427.5 million deal, the Pentagon announced after the close of business on Wednesday. The pair had won an initial $355 million contract in December 2011, but that deal had been scrapped after a challenge from the losing bidder, then known as Hawker Beechcraft.

