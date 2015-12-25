Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Afghanistan - USGS

Dec 25 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck northern Afghanistan on Friday near the border with Tajikistan, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake, initially reported as magnitude 6.4, was at a depth of 126.5 miles (203 km) and centered 51 miles (82 km) southeast of the town of Feyzabad in the mountainous border area. It struck at 11:14 p.m. (1914 GMT).

A magnitude 6.2 quake is considered strong and can cause severe damage.

The quake was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul and the Pakistani capital Islamabad but there were no immediate reports of casualties. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Bill Trott)