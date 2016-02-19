FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kidnapped Red Cross staff released in Afghanistan
February 19, 2016

Kidnapped Red Cross staff released in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Five Red Cross staff members, kidnapped by a group of armed men in the central Afghan province of Ghazni on Tuesday, were released unharmed, the aid group said on Friday.

“We are immensely relieved to know our five colleagues are free and in good health,” Jean-Nicolas Marti, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Kabul said in a statement posted on the group’s Facebook page.

“We want to thank all involved for the swift resolution of the crisis.”

The Red Cross suspended its operations in Ghazni following the abduction of the staff members. Marti said the group was reviewing security procedures in the area and hoped to be able to resume its work in the province as soon as possible.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Dominic Evans

