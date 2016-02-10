FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan police officer killed after firing on coalition troops
#India Top News
February 10, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Afghan police officer killed after firing on coalition troops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - An Afghan police officer who was shot during an exchange of gunfire with members of NATO’s force in Afghanistan has died, the Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday.

The officer apparently opened fire on a NATO force delegation near the main entrance of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries in the capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

NATO force soldiers returned fire, wounding the gunman, said U.S. military spokesman Colonel Michael Lawhorn. No NATO force members were wounded in the exchange, he said.

The shooter died later in hospital and the Interior Ministry said it had ordered police to investigate the incident.

So-called insider attacks by members of Afghan security forces on their international military allies were a major worry several years ago but have become more rare as the number of foreign troops has dwindled.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Robert Birsel

