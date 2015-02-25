Snow storms kill dozens in Afghanistan but ease drought fears

KABUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - More than 30 people in Afghanistan have been killed in avalanches after heavy snow, officials said on Wednesday, with the bad weather set to last for two more days after an unusually dry winter led to fears of drought.

Officials warned of a imminent humanitarian emergency in areas most severely hit by the bad weather, with snow sweeping through villages and blocking off roads.

“We haven’t seen this much snow or this many avalanches for 30 years,” said Abdul Rahman Kabiri, acting governor of the mountainous province of Panjshir, north of Kabul, where more than 30 people were killed in avalanches.

Kabiri said about 40 people were still reported missing.

“If the central government doesn’t provide humanitarian support, machinery and food soon, this will turn to a disaster,” he said.

While bringing death and misery to so many people, the snow is also vital for Afghanistan where much of the rural population that relies on agriculture depends on snow melting in the mountains to sustain their crops in the spring and summer.

“Now we are optimistic about the agriculture situation around the country,” said Ministry of Agriculture spokesman Lotfullah Rashid.

“There will be snow and rain for several days, so the country won’t face a lack of water during the coming year,” he said.

Farming drives the troubled Afghan economy, with about three quarters of the people living in rural areas, according to a 2014 estimate by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Irrigation is not extensive in Afghanistan, most of which is semi-arid, and aid efforts over the past decade or more have focused on trying to extend it, with mixed results.

“If there hadn’t been this much snow and rain, next year could have been a disaster,” Rashid said. (Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Robert Birsel)