CORRECTED-Afghan president condemns U.S. airstrike that killed a child, wounded two women
#Corrections News
November 28, 2013

CORRECTED-Afghan president condemns U.S. airstrike that killed a child, wounded two women

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word ‘wounded’ in headline, makes clear women were not killed)

KABUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Afghanistan’s president Hamid Karzai said U.S. forces had bombed a home in Helmand killing a small child and wounding two women on Thursday and condemned the attack as another sign of disregard for civilian life, his spokesman said.

The strike could not have come at a worse time, as Karzai is engaged in a stand-off with the American government over a bilateral security agreement that will help shape the presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan after 2014.

“It shows that U.S. forces have no respect for the decisions of the Loya Jirga [council of elders] and life of civilians in Afghanistan,” said Karzai’s spokesman, Aimal Faizi. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
