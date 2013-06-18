FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Britain's Cameron says U.S. is right to talk to Taliban
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Britain's Cameron says U.S. is right to talk to Taliban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland, June 18 (Reuters) - The United States is right to decide to hold peace talks with the Taliban on Afghanistan, although the process will be difficult, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

U.S. officials said earlier that the first formal meeting involving U.S. and Taliban representatives is scheduled to be held next week in Doha.

“We need to match the security response in Afghanistan ... with a political process to try to make sure as many people as possible give up violence, give up an armed struggle and join the political process,” Cameron told a news conference after a G8 summit in Northern Ireland.

“It’s the right thing to do - of course it involves all sorts of difficulties.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.