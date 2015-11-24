Taliban capture 13 Afghan soldiers after helicopter crash - police

KABUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured 13 Afghan government soldiers on Tuesday after their helicopter crashed in territory under the militants’ control, police said. Three soldiers were killed in the crash.

Sayed Aqa Saqeb, police chief for the northern province of Faryab where the transport helicopter went down, said it was not clear why it crashed.

“Now we’re thinking of ways to rescue those captured by the Taliban,” Saqeb said.

An army spokesman in northern Afghanistan said he had no information about a helicopter crash.

The Taliban, fighting to expel foreign forces and bring down the U.S.-backed government, have made gains over the past year outside their southern and eastern heartlands and into northern areas including Faryab. (Reporting by Bashir Ansari and Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Robert Birsel and Mike Collett-White)