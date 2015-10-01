FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. military plane crashes in Afghanistan, kills 10
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 1, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. military plane crashes in Afghanistan, kills 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed in a crash of a U.S. military transport aircraft at an airport in Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesman said on Thursday, adding that there were no reports of enemy fire at the time and the incident was under investigation.

The crew of five U.S. military servicemembers were among the dead, along with another five passengers, civilians who were contracted employees of the U.S.-led international force, the spokesman said.

The incident took place at around midnight (1930 GMT on Thursday) at Jalalabad airport in Afghanistan. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.