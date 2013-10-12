Kerry, Karzai say major issues resolved but immunity outstanding

KABUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said on Saturday major issues over a bilateral security agreement had been resolved but the question of immunity for U.S. troops would have to be decided by a assembly of elders and leaders.

The agreement would help determine, among other things, how many U.S. troops remained in Afghanistan after 2014 when most foreign combat troops are due to exit. U.S. officials have previously said they want the pact finalised by the end of the month.