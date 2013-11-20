Final details of U.S.-Afghan pact still under discussion -U.S.

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The United States and Afghanistan are still discussing the final details of a bilateral security agreement, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday after the Afghan Foreign Ministry posted a draft on its website.

“As we said yesterday, there was still a discussion yesterday - there continues to be - about the final details and the final language,” Psaki told reporters. “We did not expect that every piece would be reflected in whatever was initially posted. So we are reviewing the text with that in mind and I would expect that there is still a more final version to come.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)