JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Afgri Ltd : * Says revenue from all operations up 28,2% * Says heps from all operations up 3,5% to 56,6 cents (2011: 54,7 cents) * Says Afgri poultry under pressure on the back of high import volumes and high

feed prices * Says declared a final gross cash dividend of 9,85 cents per share * Says the 2012 summer crop estimate indicates a 16% higher maize crop