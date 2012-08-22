FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AFI Development says H1 net loss at $241 mln
August 22, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-AFI Development says H1 net loss at $241 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - AFI Development says: * Revenues for H1, including net proceeds from the sale of trading properties,

up by 40 percent year-on-year to $81.5 million, driven by higher rental income; * In Q2 2012, the company recognized a valuation loss on investment properties

under development in the amount of $179 million, mainly due to a decrease in the value of four projects; * Loss from operating activity for H1 2012 amounted to $205.7 million

compared to profit of $37.1 million for the six months to 30 June 2011; * Net loss for H1 was $240.6 million compared to net profit of $28.7

million for H1 2011, driven by revaluation and impairment losses.

