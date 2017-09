July 30 (Reuters) - Life insurer Aflac Inc reported a 84 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strong revenue growth in its Japanese unit.

Net income rose to $889 million, or $1.90 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $483 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2.4 percent to $6.04 billion.