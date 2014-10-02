UPDATE 1-Afren expects operations at Barda Rash oilfield to resume by end-October

(Adds analyst quote, details)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Afren Plc said it expected drilling and production at its Barda Rash field in Kurdistan to be fully resumed by end-October as the security situation had improved at the border of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The company said it had begun returning staffing levels to normal at Barda Rash after close consultation with the relevant authorities.

Afren cut its full-year production forecast by 20 percent at the end of August due to losses from the shutdown of operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, dragging its shares to their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years.

“It’s good news but there are bigger issues at Afren at the moment,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Thomas Martin told Reuters, adding that many other operators had already restarted operations in the region.

“The bigger issue is still the investigation into the unauthorised payments from management,” he said.

The review began in July after Afren found evidence of the alleged receipt of unauthorised payments, leading to temporary suspension of its chief executive, chief operating officer and two associate directors. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)