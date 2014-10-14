FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil producer Afren fires CEO, COO, 2 associate directors
October 14, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil producer Afren Plc said it had dismissed its CEO, COO and two associate directors after an independent review into unauthorised payments found evidence of gross misconduct.

Afren will also start legal proceedings against founder and Chief Executive Osman Shahenshah and Chief Operating Officer Shahid Ullah to recover money related to the unauthorised payments.

The company said Toby Hayward will remain as interim chief executive. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

