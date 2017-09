April 7 (Reuters) - Afren Plc said its board had agreed in principle to appoint Alan Linn as chief executive, ending months of uncertainty around the oil and gas producer’s top job.

Linn is currently a consultant to Afren’s board, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)