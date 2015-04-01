FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afren expects to finalise funding deal with bondholders soon
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 1, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Afren expects to finalise funding deal with bondholders soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Oil producer Afren Plc said it expects to finalise a $200 million interim funding deal with its bondholders and name a chief executive “imminently”.

Afren’s shares jumped 11 percent to 3.45 pence on the announcement.

The company had agreed with some of its bondholders to issue super senior private placement notes by the end of March for $200 million in funding as part of a deal that will dilute its current investors’ stake down to 11 percent.

The company, which was due to report 2014 results this week, said it would release the results when it issues the notes.

Afren also said its lenders under its $300 million Ebok facility had agreed to defer a $50 million amortisation payment to the end of April. The payment was originally due on Jan. 31. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.