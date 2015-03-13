Afren signs agreement for interim funding

March 13 (Reuters) - Oil producer Afren Plc said it has reached in-principle agreement to address short and longer-term funding needs and recapitalise its capital structure.

The company said it had entered into an agreement with certain noteholders and a majority of the lenders under its existing $300 million Ebok credit facility, which would result in the provision of $300 million of net total funding before the end of June 2015.

Afren earlier this month said it had defaulted on its 2016 bonds, missing an interest payment. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)