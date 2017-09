Jan 12 (Reuters) - British oil and gas producer Afren Plc said it was considering options for its operations in Barda Rash in Iraqi Kurdistan, citing poor drilling results.

An updated report on the oilfield is expected to show a significant reduction in reserves and resources, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)