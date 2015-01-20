FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil producer Afren reviews 2015 capex, seeks to amend credit facilities
January 20, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Oil producer Afren reviews 2015 capex, seeks to amend credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oil producer Afren Plc is reviewing its capital expenditure budget and talking with lenders to amend credit facilities and defer a $50 million amortisation payment, due to the slump in oil prices.

The company also said it was continuing merger talks with Nigeria’s Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc, which had won an extension till Jan. 30 to announce if it intended to make a firm offer.

Afren’s shares closed down nearly 7 percent at 26.1 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, after hitting a low of 25.45 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

