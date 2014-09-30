Afren's says unauthorised payments review shows no further incidents

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Afren Plc said an independent review into unauthorised payments has not revealed further incidents so far.

The company, which suspended the CEO and COO when it began the review in July, expects the review to be completed by mid-October, it said in a statement.

“The Board remains of the view that the assets and operational position of the company have not been negatively affected”, Afren said. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)