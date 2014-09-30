FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afren's says unauthorised payments review shows no further incidents
September 30, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Afren's says unauthorised payments review shows no further incidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Afren Plc said an independent review into unauthorised payments has not revealed further incidents so far.

The company, which suspended the CEO and COO when it began the review in July, expects the review to be completed by mid-October, it said in a statement.

“The Board remains of the view that the assets and operational position of the company have not been negatively affected”, Afren said. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

