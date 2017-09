Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil company Afren Plc said its board suspended associate directors Iain Wright and Galib Virani from the company for receiving unauthorised payments.

Shares in the FTSE-250 company fell as much as 4 percent to 106.1 pence on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)