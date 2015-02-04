FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts oil producer Afren's credit rating
February 4, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

S&P cuts oil producer Afren's credit rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut its long-term corporate credit rating on Afren Plc to ‘SD’, or selective default, from ‘CC’, becoming the second major ratings agency to downgrade the oil producer in just over a week.

“We downgraded Afren because it failed to pay its obligations under both its $300 million revolving credit facility (Ebok facility) and its bonds maturing in 2016 on time,” S&P said.

The agency also cut its long-term issue rating on the company’s senior secured bonds maturing in 2016 to ‘D’ from ‘CC’.

Fitch last week cut Afren’s long-term rating to ‘C’ from ‘B’, warning of the company’s imminent default. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

