Afren warns on near-term oil production; shares halted
July 15, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Afren warns on near-term oil production; shares halted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Oil producer Afren Plc warned that its near-term production would likely be “materially lower” than expected as uncertainty over the results of a business review made it unable to assess its financial position.

The London-listed company said that the uncertainty spurred it to seek the suspension of trading in its shares.

Afren, which has been burdened by debt, said it would talk to its bondholders regarding its request for a further $30 million funding. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

