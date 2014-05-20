FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil producer Afren's first-quarter output below target
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 20, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Oil producer Afren's first-quarter output below target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - London-listed oil explorer Afren Plc reported first-quarter net production of 35,465 barrels of oil per day (bopd), lower than its target of 40,000 bopd this year.

Afren also reported a 30 percent fall in first-quarter sales revenue due to a reduced share of production and liftings from its Ebok field in Nigeria and lower realised average oil prices.

Shares in the company fell as much as 5.1 percent in morning trade on the London Stock Exchange.

The company’s main producing assets are in Nigeria but it also operates in Kenya and Kurdistan.

Afren, which is targeting double-digit production growth over the next five years, said analysis of 3D seismic data of its Ogo oil field - the world’s third largest discovery of 2013 - would begin shortly.

The oil explorer and producer reported a 44 percent fall in pretax profit last year due to a number of field write-offs in Kenya and Congo.

Shares in Afren were trading down 5 percent at 146.3 pence at 0825 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.