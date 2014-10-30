FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afren oil output hurt by downtime at key projects
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 30, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Afren oil output hurt by downtime at key projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - British oil producer Afren Plc said production for the nine months fell 36 percent, hurt by delays at key projects in Nigeria.

Afren produced 31,377 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 48,305 bopd a year earlier.

The company also said it was looking at whether it needs to restate historical financial information after a payments scandal that saw the departure of founder and CEO Osman Shahenshah, COO Shahid Ullah and two associate directors. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.