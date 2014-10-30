Afren oil output hurt by downtime at key projects

Oct 30 (Reuters) - British oil producer Afren Plc said production for the nine months fell 36 percent, hurt by delays at key projects in Nigeria.

Afren produced 31,377 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 48,305 bopd a year earlier.

The company also said it was looking at whether it needs to restate historical financial information after a payments scandal that saw the departure of founder and CEO Osman Shahenshah, COO Shahid Ullah and two associate directors. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)