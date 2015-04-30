FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afren swings to full-year loss, says raises $200 mln
April 30, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Afren swings to full-year loss, says raises $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Beleaguered oil producer Afren Plc swung to a full-year loss, hurt by a $1.1 billion impairment charge due to a fall in oil prices and a $900 million write-off on its Barda Rash reserves in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The company reported a pretax loss from continuing operations of $1.95 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $140 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $946 million from $1.64 billion.

Afren, which defaulted on its bond coupons last month, said on Thursday that it had raised $200 million through a private placement of notes to existing noteholders and that a wider recapitalisation was expected by July-end, giving it another $55 million-$105 million in net cash proceeds. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

