FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil producer Afren settles claims against former CEO, COO
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 2, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Oil producer Afren settles claims against former CEO, COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - British oil and gas producer Afren Plc said it had secured $17.1 million from its former chief executive and chief operating officer in relation to unauthorised payments that caused a scandal last year.

Afren said it will not pursue legal proceedings against founder and former CEO Osman Shahenshah and former COO Shahid Ullah and released the pair of claims in connection with the issue.

Afren fired the two executives in October, along with two associate directors, and disciplined seven more employees after a review into three transactions found evidence of “gross misconduct”.

The company also said it has received $3 million to cover the costs of the investigation.

The scandal rocked investor confidence in the company and, combined with plunging oil prices, wiped off nearly 80 percent of Afren’s share value.

Afren shares closed the year at 47.28 pence, up from a five-year low of 33.42 earlier in December. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.