May 3, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Afreximbank seeks to raise $3 bln this year - bank president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 3 (Reuters) - The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will seek to raise around $3 billion this year via Eurobonds, syndications and bi-lateral and institutional lending in order to finance its activities, the bank’s president told Reuters.

“We are going to issue a Eurobond very soon. We are going to go the syndicated loan market. We are also prepared to issue some local currency bonds, so we can fund some local currency activities,” Benedict Okey Oramah said in an interview on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8670 euros Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

