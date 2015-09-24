WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA FX-China, blackouts to weigh on Zambian kwacha

NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Zambian kwacha is expected to weaken further in the week ahead due to a slowdown in China, a key importer of its commodities, as well as electricity outages.

ZAMBIA

Traders predict the Zambian kwacha will remain under pressure next week on concerns about an electricity shortage that has hit Africa’s No.2 copper producer and slow growth in China.

On Thursday the kwacha was bid at 10.5750, weaker than last week’s close of 10.0300. The kwacha has broken through a series of record lows this year, weakening by close to 40 percent according to Reuters data.

“The power deficit and as such the higher cost of production poses a threat to the kwacha. The slowing Chinese economy and its obvious impact on copper has continued to have a negative impact on the unit,” the local unit of South Africa’s First National Bank (FNB) said in a note on Thursday.

KENYA

Kenya’s shilling is seen holding steady, with importer dollar demand being balanced out by tight shilling liquidity, traders said.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.50/70 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday’s close of 105.55/106.65.

“What is really supporting it is still the liquidity. If they (central bank) continue with the aggressive tightening, it will be very expensive to fund long (dollar) positions,” said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade with a weakening bias over the next several days, undermined by an uptick in corporate demand although inflows from private aid agencies may limit losses.

At market close on Wednesday, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,648/3,658, stronger than last Thursday’s close of 3,660/3,670. Thursday was a public holiday in Uganda.

“Importers will likely be returning to the market to take up some dollars as we usually see toward end-month days,” said a trader from a leading commercial bank.