AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD-Uganda shilling set to hold on to gains

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - The Ghanaian cedi’s four-month decline could soon come to an end as measures introduced by the central bank begin to take effect, the west African nation’s finance minister told Reuters this week.

GHANA

The cedi could begin to recover from its slump by mid-May, following measures introduced by the central bank to stem its decline, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor told Reuters this week.

The cedi has fallen more than 11 percent since January. In an attempt to halt the currency’s slide, the central bank raised its prime rate by 100 basis points to 14.5 percent two weeks ago.

It also eased banks’ net open position requirements - the difference between their assets and liabilities in a particular currency - to boost their foreign exchange flows to the market.

Last Sunday, the central bank reinforced the measures by reintroducing some short-term bills and requesting 100 percent cedi cover for cedi accounts held at foreign banks.

The currency is expected to remain around 1.8500 to the dollar next week as traders await the resumption of active interbank trading.

Ghana’s interbank market is currently inactive due to a lack of liquidity, resulting in traders quoting only indicative rates.

“I think the interbank market will slowly resume real trading next week,” Barclays Ghana chief trader Kobla Nyaletey said.

The dollar-cedi rate for Thursday was 1.8550/600 by midday. The pair closed Wednesday at 1.8550/75 as traders stayed away from showing firm prices.

UGANDA

Uganda’s shilling is seen consolidating its recent rally against the dollar after the central bank held its key lending rate this week.

After stabilising around 2,500 last month when the Bank of Uganda (BoU)’s halted its policy easing stance, the shilling climbed sharply on Thursday, gaining as much as 1.7 percent after the bank’s decision.

The bank left its Central Bank Rate (CBR) unchanged at 21 percent on Wednesday, citing concerns over soaring food costs.

Commercial banks in Kampala quoted the shilling at 2,450/2,460 on Thursday, stronger than the close of 2,505/2,515 a week ago.

“We’ve seen the shilling rally quite strongly in the aftermath of the rate decision but I suppose this is bound to be short-lived because the fundamentals are the same,” said Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa.

“Overall I expect a fairly stable shilling over the next one week though the bias should be toward strengthening.”

KENYA

Kenya’s shilling is expected to trade in a narrow range against the dollar in the coming days after the central bank held its benchmark rate for a fifth month in a row.

The central bank maintained its key lending rate at 18 percent on Thursday, saying lingering price pressures still needed to be squeezed out of the economy.

Traders had widely expected the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hold the rate, but a lower-than-expected inflation fall in April pointed to a possible rate cut that would have weighed on the shilling.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.25/45 per dollar, barely moved from last Thursday close of 83.20/40.

“It’s going to be another boring month. I think they (central bank) are lagging behind the market, a bit similar to last year,” said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

The central bank, which was widely criticised for being too slow to raise rates when inflation surged last year, has been especially cautious so far this year, repeatedly flagging risks to the inflation outlook and high credit growth.

Lagadia said the shilling would continue trading in the 83.00-83.50 range, where it’s been in recent weeks, supported in part by the central bank mopping up liquidity.

TANZANIA

Tanzania’s shilling is seen strengthening marginally against the dollar next week due to a slowdown in demand for greenbacks and tight liquidity.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 1,579/1,589 to the dollar on Thursday, stronger than 1,582/1,592 a week ago.

”The shilling has strengthened today by 2 or 3 shillings... the main reason being corporate customers continuing to offload dollars to meet month-end obligations and pay taxes,“ said Sameer Remtulla, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania. ”Come next week, we expect the trend to continue.

Traders said the local currency is likely to trade in the 1,580-1,590 range in the days ahead.

“The market has been very, very quiet ... the liquidity tightness on the local currency is still there and we have seen a slowdown in demand for dollars from the start of this week,” said Fred Siwali, a dealer at CRDB Bank.

The Bank of Tanzania traded $21.9 million on the interbank foreign exchange market in the last week, it said on its website.

NIGERIA

Nigeria’s naira firmed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, supported by large dollar sales by oil multinational companies, but is expected to remain flat next week after most month-end dollar flows thin out.

The naira was trading at 157.25 to the dollar at the interbank market on Thursday, firmer than the 157.40 it closed at the previous day.

Traders said units of Royal Dutch Shell and Addax petroleum sold dollars to some lenders on Thursday, boosting liquidity and providing support for the naira.

“The market is expected to remain at this level next week as more month-end dollars from oil companies hit the system to help counter surging demand for the dollar from importers,” one dealer said.

Traders said the naira could rise marginally next week if the state-owned oil company NNPC sells dollars to banks.