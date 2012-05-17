AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD-Kenya shilling hit by global risk aversion

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling is likely to come under pressure in the days ahead due to turmoil in the euro zone and corporate demand for dollars, while offshore investor participation in a Ugandan bond auction next week could help its shilling.

KENYA

Kenya’s shilling is seen weaker against the dollar in the coming days, weighed down by possible dividend payouts by foreign-owned companies and greenback demand from oil sector importers.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has been active in the market this week, mopping up liquidity and selling an unspecified amount of dollars directly to commercial banks to prevent the shilling from falling steeply against the dollar.

Traders said they expected demand for dollars from importers as the month comes to an end. They added that the currency could weaken further as banks rattled by the escalating euro crisis hold on to long dollar positions.

Globally, investors have been avoiding riskier assets such as the shilling due to the deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion spreading to other stressed euro zone economies, pushing the euro to near four-month lows on Thursday.

“End-month (dollar) orders from oil guys will rear its head again. That and weakening of the euro globally could add pressure on the shilling,” said a trader at a commercial bank.

Several listed firms, including the region’s leading cigarette-maker British American Tobacco and Kenya’s leading oil marketer in sales terms KenolKobil, are paying out their dividends in May.

“Demand coming from corporates paying out dividends is likely to pressure the shilling, but CBK may continue intervening to support it,” said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

At 1002 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.20/40 per dollar, 0.8 percent weaker than last Thursday’s close of 83.60/70.

UGANDA

Uganda’s shilling is forecast to climb against the dollar over the next week, buoyed by possible inflows from offshore investors participating in a Treasury bond auction on Wednesday.

The Bank of Uganda (BoU) is due to sell 100 billion shillings ($40.40 million) in 2- and 5-year bonds and analysts say the relatively high yields on Ugandan debt could spur healthy offshore investor participation.

At 0942 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,465/2,475, weaker than 2,465/2,475.

“We’ve seen yesterday’s (Treasury bill) auction spur some recovery for the shilling, and I think this trend will hold with next week’s auction,” said Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa.

The central bank this week sold 120 billion shillings worth of Treasury bills, with the weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day paper rising to 18.7 percent.

Despite a slowdown in inflation in April, the bank maintained its key policy rate at 21 percent earlier this month.

The bank cited worries about high food costs and an uncertain oil price outlook, but analysts say it is also eager to keep yields on Ugandan debt high and support the local currency.

TANZANIA

Tanzania’s shilling is seen holding steady against the dollar in the days ahead and could firm slightly due to high interest rates and lacklustre demand for the greenback.

Commercial banks in Dar es Salaam quoted the shilling at 1,581/1,591 on Thursday, weaker than 1,570/1,578 a week ago.

“We expect the shilling to remain at the same levels next week. The central bank appears to be comfortable with these levels and has been intervening whenever the shilling hovers near 1,600,” said Eric Chijoriga, a dealer at NBC Bank, a unit of South Africa’s Absa Group.

Traders said they expect the shilling to trade in the 1,580-1,590 range in the coming days, helped by high interest rates in the money market.

”Overnight interest rates are currently at 20 percent, which is still high although down from previous levels of around 22 to 25 percent,“ one trader said. ”The outlook is that the shilling will remain flat or slightly gain ground.

GHANA

Ghana’s cedi could remain flat against the dollar next week due to a persistent liquidity squeeze in the interbank market as importers look elsewhere to meet their greenback requirements, traders said.

The interbank market was quiet in Thursday’s session as a dearth of dollar sellers hindered trading, with traders quoting dollar-cedi indicatively at 1.900/50, said Barclays Bank Ghana chief trader Kobla Nyaletey.

“Very little is happening,” he said, adding that the situation could continue next week unless the central bank makes a significant intervention.

Another trader told Reuters the persisting lack of activity in the interbank market was driving firms seeking dollars to “look elsewhere”.

“They are getting desperate and nervous, so they are seeking alternatives and this could pose further problems for the economy,” he said.

The cedi has declined by more than 14 percent against the dollar this year, touching fresh lows on strong demand for the greenback by local telecoms and manufacturing firms.

The Bank of Ghana responded to the cedi’s slide, which also pushed up inflation, by hiking its policy rate by one percentage point to 14.5 percent in April.

It also reintroduced short-term bills, changed bank reserve requirements, and required 100 percent cedi cover for vostro balances -held by local banks on behalf of foreign banks - to help stabilise the cedi. It plans to issue a 3-year bond on May 23 to raise 300 million cedis for social projects. It is open to offshore investors. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala and Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Tosin Sulaiman)