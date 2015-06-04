WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling eyes rates meeting, others mixed

NAIROBI, June 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling could take cue from a rate-setting meeting on June 9, while Zambia’s kwacha may strengthen on a proposal to cut mining royalties further.

KENYA

The shilling is seen holding steady next week, and will take direction on the outcome of central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday.

At 0936 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 96.10/30 to he dollar, from last Thursday’s close of 97.50/70.

The shilling gained after the central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars when it hit a low of 98.95/99.05 - a level last seen in November 2011.

“Leading up to the MPC meeting, I think the market should be a bit stable, with a bias of strengthening of the Kenyan shilling. And then we wait for what kind of action the MPC takes and we will have a new view after that,” said one senior trader.

The key lending rate stands at 8.50 percent.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is seen maintaining its bullish run on healthy dollar inflows ahead of tax payments next week and news that Zambia may further reduce royalties for underground mines.

At 0953, the currency of Africa’s No. 2 copper producer traded at 7.2100 per dollar, stronger than 7.2900 a week ago.

“The news that government is looking at revising mining taxes further could give short term support to the unit,” one commercial bank trader said.

TANZANIA

The shilling may face pressure from energy and manufacturing companies seeking dollars to pay for imports.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,150/2,160 to the dollar, weaker than 2,075/2,085 a week ago.

“There is demand for dollars from corporates, energy and retail companies but the supply of the U.S. currency is very low,” said Mohamed Laseko, a dealer at CRDB Bank.

UGANDA

The shilling is forecast to trade with a weaker bias, undermined by strong dollar demand from firms building long dollar positions ahead the 2015/2016 budget due on June 11.

At 0849 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,075/3,085 versus 3,047/3,057 a week ago. The local currency is 10.1 percent softer against the greenback so far this year.

Traders said corporates and banks would be seeking to build comfortable hard currency positions to cushion themselves against unexpected possible policy pronouncements in the budget.

NIGERIA

The naira is seen keeping an even keel after the central bank imposed restrictions on the forex market in February, rendering the interbank forex market inactive.

The naira traded between 196.95-198.95 to the dollar compared with 197-199.50 a week ago, backed by the central bank’s intervention and hard currency inflows from oil firms.

Nigeria’s central bank revalued the naira currency by 0.05 naira to 196.95 to the dollar from the 197 it imposed in February but dealers said the change was too small to be considered a revaluation for the naira.

GHANA

Ghana’s cedi could decline to new lows mainly on corporate dollar demand amid scanty supplies, traders said.

The local unit traded at 4.1000-4.1650 by 1145 GMT from 4.0500-4.0700 last Thursday. The cedi is now down nearly 21 percent against the dollar since January.

“Corporate demand from commerce has been the major driving force behind the movement of the pair (USD/GHS). We have no reason to expect stability within the coming weeks,” Joseph Biggles Amponsah of Dortis research said. (Reporting by Emdund Blair, Chris Mfula, Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala, Elias Biryabarema, Oludare Mayowa and Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by James Macharia)