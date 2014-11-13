WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-More pressure on naira, East African currencies

NAIROBI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - East African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week as dollar demand increases and inflows slow, while Nigeria’s central bank again tries to check the naira’s slide.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling is expected to weaken as importers and manufacturers buy dollars, while the Kenyan central bank shows no appetite for propping up the local currency by selling the greenback.

The shilling hovered at a three-year low of 90.25/35 per dollar on Thursday, down from 89.70/80 last week.

“It looks like it’s really on a one-way street. It’s expected to continue weakening unless the central bank intervenes,” said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

The central bank governor told Reuters the shilling is likely to reverse its recent losses as the decline is driven by the strengthening of the U.S. currency.

NIGERIA

More volatility is seen in the currency market next week as the central bank steps up interventions to prop up the naira amid strong demand for dollars from offshore investors exiting the local debt and equity markets.

The naira slipped to around 172.35 to the dollar at 1257 GMT on Thursday, compared with 171.50 to the dollar last week.

The local currency is likely to remain under pressure as oil continues to fall and more offshore investors sell Nigerian assets, traders said.

“The market is very unstable right now because of consistent demand for the dollar by offshore investors exiting the local bond and equity markets,” one dealer said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is expected to trade with a bearish tone over the next week, weighed down by strong appetite from offshore investors cutting their local debt holdings.

At 1125 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,750/2,760, weaker than last Thursday’s close of 2,695/2,705.

“Because the dollar is strengthening globally offshore investors are cutting back their local currency exposure,” said Isaac Iga, trader at Orient Bank. “Some of them are exiting their positions in the local debt market.”

The shilling has weakened 8.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, with most of the dollar demand coming from manufacturers, fuel importers and telecoms firms.

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian shilling is expected to face more pressure in the coming days, undermined by a shortage of dollars after donors withheld financial aid to the country over corruption allegations in the energy sector.

Commercial banks in east Africa’s second-biggest economy quoted the shilling at 1,730/1,740 to the dollar on Thursday, weaker than 1,705/1,715 a week ago.

“There is a dryness of dollars in the market ... caused by the decision of donors to delay the release of general budget support to Tanzania and demand from the oil sector,” said Hakim Sheikh, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, Tanzania.

The central bank said it had traded $25.55 million on the interbank foreign exchange market in the past week.

GHANA

Ghana’s cedi is expected to gain marginally against the dollar next week on improved hard currency inflows against weak corporate demand, an analyst said.

The local unit slumped nearly 40 percent in the first half of this year, but has since recovered some of its losses on Eurobond and cocoa loan inflows. News that Ghana is seeking a financial assistance programme with the International Monetary Fund to help restore fiscal stability has also been supportive.

The cedi traded at 3.21 to the dollar at noon on Thursday, having traded within the 3.20-3.22 band in the past two months.

Barclays Bank’s Ghana analyst Michael Akpakli said the cedi would drop below 3.21 as forex liquidity improves.

ZAMBIA

The Zambian kwacha is likely to hold steady against the dollar next week supported by conversions of hard currency by offshore investors to participate in a treasury bill auction, while companies will need local currency to pay taxes.

At 1459 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s second-largest copper producer at 6.3500 per dollar, compared with 6.3250 a week ago.

“There is an increase in dollar supply because of today’s treasury bill auction and tax payments due by Nov 14,” one commercial bank trader said. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, Oludare Mayowa, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala, Kwasi Kpodo and Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia and Catherine Evans)