WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Uganda shilling may suffer while Tanzania shilling gains

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Uganda’s shilling may struggle next week due to dollar demand from commercial banks and corporates, while Tanzania’s shilling may gain on hard currency inflows from companies and charities.

Kenya’s shilling and Zambia’s kwacha are both expected to hold steady.

KENYA

Kenya’s shilling is expected to remain stable as activity slows before the end of the year and trade volumes decline due to a fall in tourist arrivals after a spate of militant Islamist attacks this year.

At 1120 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 90.40/60 to the dollar, compared with last Thursday’s close of 90.55/65.

“We are (going to be) range-bound. Most businesses will close by Friday,” said a senior trader at one commercial bank.

Traders forecast the shilling will trade in the 90.30-90.80 range into next week.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade with a bearish tone next week, weighed down by dollar demand from commercial banks and corporates.

At 1138 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,775/2,785, weaker than last Thursday’s close of 2,765/2,775.

“Market balance is still against the shilling ... corporate buyers and banks are still expected to maintain healthy appetite in the short term,” said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Traders say some commercial banks are squaring positions ahead of book closure for the year, while importers are building long dollar positions in anticipation of further weakening of the local currency.

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian shilling is seen extending its year-end rally against the dollar, helped by sluggish demand from importers and hard currency inflows from companies and charities.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 1,690/1,700 to the dollar on Thursday, stronger than 1,733/1,738 a week ago.

“The shilling will likely continue to gain some ground against the U.S. dollar next week and it could trade below 1,700 levels, which is the lowest since mid year,” said Sameer Remtulla, a dealer at Commercial Bank of Africa Tanzania.

Market participants expected the shilling to trade in the 1,720-1,730 range over the coming days.

The Bank of Tanzania said on its website it had traded $61.55 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.

ZAMBIA

Zambia’s kwacha is likely to remain firm against the U.S. dollar, although the currency faces headwinds after the IMF urged Africa’s second-largest copper producer to quickly resolve tax issues with mining companies.

The kwacha is expected to be supported by corporates converting hard currency to the local unit in order to pay tax and salaries.

At 1100 GMT on Friday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s second-largest copper producer at 6.30 per dollar, up from a close of 6.34 per dollar a week ago.

“If the last trading sessions are anything to go by the inclination is for the year to close in the low 6.300s,” one commercial bank trader said.

As Zambia approached the Jan. 20 presidential election of a new leader following the death of president Michael Sata in October, the local unit’s performance was also expected to be influenced by how smooth the transition would be, he said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa, Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula and Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana, Ed Stoddard and Hugh Lawson)