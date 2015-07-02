WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Nigerian naira on the ropes in black market, cedi to rally

LAGOS, July 2 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira could weaken in the parallel market next week after the central bank restricted access to foreign exchange by importers, while Ghana’s cedi may be buoyed further by central bank dollar sales.

NIGERIA

The naira is expected to weaken further driven by pressure from importers excluded from the interbank market after the central bank restricted access to forex by importers in its bid to protect its foreign reserves.

The local currency was trading at 230 to the dollar at the parallel market, versus 222 to the dollar last week.

The naira was trading at 196.95 at the interbank from 199.40 a week ago. Moves have been limited in the official forex market after the central bank imposed curbs in February to halt speculation on the local currency and prevent its rapid decline.

“Since the central bank introduced the new measure, exempting some items from access to official forex market, pressure has continue to mount on the parallel market and we see this trend continuing in the near term,” a trader said.

GHANA

The cedi could rally against the dollar next week on central bank dollar sales, bolstered by renewed donor confidence after Ghana received a positive review of its $918 aid program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The local currency, which touched a record low of 4.4100 against the greenback early last week, had rallied to 4.3000 by 1000 GMT from 4.3600 last Thursday.

“The gains are largely attributed to central bank’s regular sale of dollars and we expect further recovery in the week ahead, if the central bank’s support is sustained,” Joseph Biggles Amponsah of Dortis Research said.

Barclays Ghana said in a note that the “glowing” IMF review would also help bolster the cedi in the weeks ahead.

KENYA

The shilling could be undermined by a widening current account deficit and a central bank rate-setting meeting due on Tuesday was unlikely to offer a respite, as it could not change the imbalance between import and export earnings.

At 0940 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 99.10/20 per dollar weaker than 98.50/60 a week ago.

“It is bound to continue weakening. The main target is 100,” said a trader with a commercial bank.

The current account balance deficit widened to 101.5 billion shillings ($1 billion) in the first quarter of 2015 versus 63.8 billion shillings in the first quarter of last year.

TANZANIA

The shilling is seen steady and could appreciate slightly, helped by a liquidity squeeze on the local currency and the onset of the cotton export season.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,000/2,010 to the dollar, stronger than 2,300/2,310 a week ago.

“The start of the cotton export season and a liquidity tightness on the shilling at the end of the second quarter and end of the government’s fiscal year (June) have helped to relieve pressure on the local currency,” said Theopistar Mnale, a dealer at TIB Development Bank.

UGANDA

The shilling, which has shed 16.5 percent of its value so far this year, is seen trading in a stable range of 3,290-3,330 to the dollar amidst muted corporate dollar demand.

At 1016 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,305/3,315 to the dollar, weaker than 3,270/3,280 a week ago.

“At the beginning of the month we normally have sort of a breather in the market as most demand is met in the last days of the month,” said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

“I‘m also expecting a bit of selling pressure because some players are low on shillings.”

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is expected to remain on the back foot against the dollar due to a widening budget gap, shortages of electricity that have affected mining and falling copper prices.

At 1009 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s No.2 copper producer at 7.5050 per dollar, weaker than a close of 7.3350 a week ago.

“The widening budget deficit and recent outlook downgrades have had a negative impact on the kwacha. The shortage of electricity has also put pressure on the kwacha because copper production is falling when prices are already low,” Bwalya Mwanza, a forex trader at BancABC said.

Pressure on the local unit would also arise from mining companies holding on to their dollars after the government resumed paying them Value Added Tax refunds in kwacha, he said.