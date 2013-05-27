AFRICA DEBT-Kenya yields seen lower, Uganda's set to rise

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - Higher liquidity in Kenya is likely to push yields lower at a Treasury bill auction this week, while yields could rise in Uganda as the government scales up its borrowing.

KENYA

Kenyan debt yields are expected to edge lower at a Treasury bill sale this week as demand picks up after a surge in liquidity that has undermined money market returns.

The central bank will sell 10 billion Kenyan shillings worth of the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.

“Shilling liquidity has increased in the market and that means more competition for the papers offered,” said Crispus Otieno, a trader at Afrika Investment Bank.

The central bank received bids worth 61.5 billion shillings ($729 million) for the 20 billion shillings of debt offered last week.

Yields on local debt have fallen steadily amid high subscription rates since a March presidential election, which passed off smoothly.

UGANDA

A Treasury bill auction in Uganda this week should be well received but yields could edge up as increased government borrowing unnerves investors.

The Bank of Uganda will offer 100 billion shillings ($38.5 million) in 91-, 182- and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The central bank also announced an unscheduled auction of 3- and 5-year bonds on June 5, which could dampen appetite for the Treasury bill sale.

“I think the demand is there for the bills. We should see some interest, but not as much as the previous auction because some people will have an eye on next week’s unscheduled auction,” said one trader.

Yields are likely to be 15 to 20 basis points higher, reflecting concerns about increased government borrowing, he added.

“The frequency at which the Bank of Uganda has been coming in to borrow has caused jitters with guys in the market so they’re looking for more yield,” the trader added.

The African Development Bank has also launched a 12.5 billion Ugandan shilling-denominated bond for which subscriptions close today.

The bond will be the second tranche of a 125 billion shilling issuance programme launched last year

The issue is likely to appeal more to pension funds, said the trader.

“It’s nine years. Not many people play in that tenor in the market,” he said. “That’s why most banks could likely stay out and leave it to the pension funds.”