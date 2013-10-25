AFRICA DEBT-Tight liquidity set to push up Kenya T-bill yields

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kenyan Treasury bill yields are expected to climb at auctions next week amid tight liquidity, while demand for Nigerian debt is expected to remain healthy.

KENYA

Yields on Kenya’s Treasury bills are expected to keep rising amid low demand as tight liquidity limits subscriptions and investors try to match higher interbank lending rates.

The central bank aims to raise 7 billion shillings ($82 million) from the sale of 91-, 182- and 364-day Treasury bills next week.

“Yields will keep moving up towards 11 percent as long liquidity is tight and interbank rates are higher,” said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

Tighter liquidity on the money markets has steadily pushed up overnight lending rates in the last month to 11.32 percent on Thursday, higher than the 9.94 percent the benchmark three-month paper fetched at this week’s sale.

NIGERIA

Demand for Nigerian bonds should pick up next week as local fund managers are expected to increase their fixed income holdings due to falling returns on money market instruments.

“The market has been bullish since the past week, we saw yields trending down to an average of 12.8 percent, their lowest level in four months ... some offshore and local pension funds were switching assets from the money market to fixed income,” one dealer with United Bank for Africa said.

Yields on Treasury bills fell marginally at an auction this week at which the central bank sold 94.26 billion naira ($594 million) worth of debt.