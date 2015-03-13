WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-DEBT-Kenya Treasury bill yields to ease on liquidity

NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) - The yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to continue edging lower next week on the back of increased shilling liquidity, traders said.

The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 8 billion shillings ($87 million).

“The general trend downwards should persist ... but not as aggressively,” Mathangani Kariuki, a bond trader at Kestrel Capital, said.

Kariuki said Treasury yields had slipped in recent weeks amid high liquidity as a result of increased government spending and debt which had matured in February and March. Government salary payments and allocations to regional authorities had led to increased liquidity in the market, traders said.

At this week’s sale, the weighted yield on the 91-day Treasury bills edged down to 8.453 percent from 8.463 percent last week, while the yield on 182-day T-bills also dropped to 10.356 percent from 10.375 percent.

The yields on the 364-day paper slipped to 10.636 percent from 10.768 percent.

Some traders have previously said investors could wait for the sale of a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings on March 25, further adding downward pressure on Treasury bill yields.