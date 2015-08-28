WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-DEBT-Nigerian and Kenyan T-bill yields seen climbing

NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Yields on Nigerian and Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to climb next week.

NIGERIA

Nigeria’s bond yields are seen climbing on tight liquidity in the money market and a sell-off by offshore investors, partly deterred by slowing economic growth.

Yields on all tenors have risen on the back of a sell-off by mostly offshore investors and commercial lenders covering short naira positions as the central bank has sought to support the local currency.

The central bank directed commercial lenders this month to pay for dollar purchases 48 hours in advance in a move aimed at curbing foreign exchange demand.

Traders said weak economic output growth data released this week have also triggered sell-offs by some offshore investors.

Nigeria’s economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter with annual growth slipping to 2.35 percent from 6.54 percent a year earlier, the statistics bureau said this week.

Yields on the longest tenor 2034 debt rose to 15.71 percent week-on-week from 15.50 percent last week.

The benchmark 2024 paper rose by about 52 percentage points to 15.97 percent from 15.45 percent, while the 2022 debt was trading higher at 15.87 percent against 15.50 percent.

KENYA

Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to rise, buoyed by the central bank’s efforts to support the weakening shilling.

Yields of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills are hovering around their highest levels for three years or more. The yields at this week’s auction of bills were 11.521 percent for 91-day, 12.363 percent for 182-day and 13.819 percent for 364-day.

“There is still upward pressure on rates,” said Mathangani Kariuki, a fixed income trader at Kestrel Capital.

The central bank has been mopping up excess liquidity in the market using short-term instruments called Term Auction Deposits (TADs), whose rates are capped at 14 percent and have terms of 7 to 28 days. The mop ups tend to support the shilling.

Traders said rates on TADs had risen above 13 percent.

“T-bills will have to compete with that,” said Sammy Maikweki, fixed income trader at Sterling Investment Bank. “The yields will continue going up.”

Next week, the central bank will offer Treasury bills of all tenors worth a total 11 billion shillings ($106.08 million).