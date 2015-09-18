WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-DEBT-Kenya, Nigeria yields seen rising

NAIROBI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to rise next week while Nigerian bond yields will take their lead from a central bank rate meeting on Tuesday.

KENYA

Yields on Kenya’s Treasury bills are expected to rise next week, reflecting the rise in overnight bank lending rates.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meets on Tuesday but a Reuters polls forecast that the benchmark rate would be held at 11.50 percent.

The bank will auction 91-, 182- and 364-day bills worth 12 billion shillings ($114.23 million) next week.

“I think rates will keep going higher,” said one trader, noting that overnight lending rates rose to 23.3978 percent on Thursday from 13.4389 percent a week earlier.

At this week’s sale of T-bills, the weighted average yield on the 91-day paper rose to 14.486 percent from 13.858 percent last week, while yield on 364-day paper climbed to 15.768 percent from 14.948 percent.

The bank will also auction a one-year Treasury bond worth 30 billion shillings on Thursday.

NIGERIA

Nigerian bond yields are expected to fall next week on expectations that the central bank will cut the cash reserve requirements (CRR) at its meeting on Tuesday, leaving banks with more money to invest in fixed income assets.

“The market is bullish presently because everyone is expecting a reduction in CRR at the MPC meeting next week,” one dealer said, referring to the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Nigeria central bank now requires banks to keep 31 percent of both public and private sector deposits in a reserve account with the central bank.

The yield on benchmark 2024 paper was quoted at 15.34 percent from 16.02 percent last week. The yield on 2022 paper was 15.48 percent, down from 16.13 percent last week. The longest tenor paper 2034 was trading at 15.44 percent against 16.11 percent last week. ($1 = 105.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Aaron Maasho and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)