RPT-WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-DEBT-Kenyan Treasury bill yields seen mixed, Nigerian bond yields to rise

(Repeats to reach more subscribers with no changes to text)

NAIROBI/LAGOS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Yields on Kenya’s 182- and 364-day Treasury bills are likely to continue edging up next week, while profit taking by investors will lift Nigerian bond yields, dealers said on Friday.

KENYA

Yields on Kenya’s 182- and 364-day Treasury bills are likely to continue edging up next week as subscription rates from investors fall due to tight local currency liquidity, but 91-day Treasuries are seen steady.

Payments for Treasury bills and bonds last week caused a shortage of the local currency. Treasury bill auctions this week have seen lower bids compared to the previous week due to the liquidity crunch.

The central bank received bids worth 6.27 billion shillings ($68.52 million) for 12 billion worth of debt for all three maturities this week. The bank has said it will offer a total of 12 billion shillings for all maturities next week.

At this week’s sale, the weighted average yield on 182-day bills inched up to 10.334 percent from 10.282 percent, while the yield on 364-day Treasury bills edging up to 10.984 percent from 10.825 percent.

However, the yield on the 91-day Treasury bills crept lower to 8.572 percent from 8.572 percent last week.

Mathangani Kariuki, fixed income trader at Kestrel Capital, said the government has high borrowing needs and is likely to take debt even if yields creep up amid low subscription rates.

“The central bank will be picking up whatever they can get so we might see the yields continue to edge up. Nothing too aggressive but an upward move,” said Kariuki.

NIGERIA

Nigerian bond yields are seen rising next week on profit taking by investors, some of who will be preparing for a primary auction due in mid-February.

Yields have been mixed this week, with some lenders mopping up the 2024 tenor debt note to use as collateral for foreign exchange credit lines.

Dealers said the demand in the paper, which is one of the listed Nigerian bond on the JP Morgan index, has been spurred by structured buying where some banks buy up local assets to serve as collateral for their foreign line of credit.

“We noticed that yields on the 2024 bond have fallen by around 0.39 percentage points week-on-week due to an increase in buying by some banks,” one dealer said.

Yields on the 2024 paper were trading around 15.06 percent from 15.45 percent on Monday. The 2016 bond was trading at 15.03 percent, up from 14.75 percent, while the 2022 note was trading at 15.20 percent from 15.22 last week.