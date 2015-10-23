FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-DEBT-High yields to boost demand for Kenyan T-bills
October 23, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-DEBT-High yields to boost demand for Kenyan T-bills

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kenya yields on Treasury bills are seen rising next but at a slower pace than recently, while yields on Nigerian government paper are expected to ease.

KENYA

Rising yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to boost demand at next week’s auction.

Yields on 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills have climbed above 22 percent as the central bank’s has kept its tightening monetary stance. The bank will offer bills of all maturities worth 12 billion shillings ($117.47 million) next week.

“We expect the participation to be high and the yields to continue ticking up but they will be fairly stable, 20 or 30 basis points up,” said John Njenga, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa.

NIGERIA

Yields on Nigerian bonds are seen dropping as naira liquidity rises, after yields climbed marginally this week.

Increased liquidity drove bond yields down to about 12.90 percent last week from the peak of 17 percent.

“The market perceived that the government has the desire to drive down yields on fixed income in the near term and with the expected increase liquidity next week, yields are seen falling again,” one dealer said.

Dealers said they expect a liquidity boost next week, in part due to the disbursal of monthly budget allocations to some states and local government.

The 10-year bond yield, which traded at 12.90 percent last week, rose to 13.60 percent on Friday.

$1 = 199 naira, $1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
