Africa's Ecobank to open in more new countries

LAGOS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pan-African banking group Ecobank plans to open branches in more new countries in the next few weeks as it tries to take advantage of growing internal trade on the continent, its new chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We are ... finalising our entry into Equatorial Guinea, Angola and Mozambique,” Thierry Tanoh, who resumed at the lender in October, told a conference call, adding that Ecobank was present in 32 African nations and had 9.4 million customers.

“The first part of our strategic direction was to get our footprint on the continent and this is mainly being done. Our next focus will be to consolidate and optimise our platforms,” he said, while presenting the bank’s third-quarter results.

Tanoh said gross earnings at the lender hit $1.18 billion during the first nine months, of which Nigeria contributed 43 percent, compared with $804 million in the same period of 2011.

Pretax profit grew 8 percent to $191.4 million in the nine months through September, compared with $177.7 million in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)