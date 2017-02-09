(Adds comments on trade potential, savings)
NAIROBI Feb 9 Pan-African group Ecobank
Transnational plans to increase its customers to 100
million by 2020 from 10 million now, using technology to hit
that goal, the chief executive said on Thursday.
Lenders in Sub-Saharan Africa, where studies show about a
third of people have accounts, have been using mobile and
Internet banking to recruit new customers, cut operating costs
and create new income sources.
Speaking at the launch of Ecobank's new mobile banking
application in Kenya, Ade Ayeyemi told Reuters this would help
the group reach more users in 33 African nations where it
operates. "Without technology we cannot go anywhere," he said.
The application will let users move funds and buy goods
across its markets, helping to boost trade in Africa and
creating more of a single market on the continent, the CEO of
the Togo-based institution said.
Kenyan firms have led the way with mobile phone-based
financial services. Telecoms operator Safaricom has
partnered with local banks to lend money on phone to customers.
Ayeyemi said the Ecobank mobile banking platform would first
focus on customer transactions and boost savings, before
offering loans. "You don't lend to people until they know the
art of savings," he said.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)