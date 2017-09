LAGOS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank is aiming 15 percent loan growth in 2014 after achieving 8 percent in the first-half, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

Ecobank, with operations across 36 African countries, also said its operations in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea had not been affected by the ongoing Ebola outbreak in West Africa. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks, editing by David Evans)