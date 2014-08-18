FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nedbank to own 20 pct of Ecobank after debt conversion
August 18, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Nedbank to own 20 pct of Ecobank after debt conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank expects South Africa’s Nedbank to convert a $285 million loan to shares in Ecobank before the end of the year, Ecobank’s chief executive said on Monday.

Albert Essien said he was confident Nedbank would exercise the conversion option and also top up the conversion amount with $206 million to give it a 20 percent stake in Ecobank.

After the Nedbank deal Ecobank expects its capital adequacy ratio to hit 18.7 percent of assets by year-end, up from 17.5 percent in the first six months of the year, Essien told an analysts conference call on its half-year results. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Greg Mahlich)

